Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd (MBH) has announced the sale of the iconic St David Dairy.
The new owners, Goulburn Valley Creamery, have confirmed the company will be again led by previous CEO Mancel Hickey, who is now also a shareholder of the business.
Mr Hickey comes from five generations of dairy farming and alongside business partner Adam Pretty advised the sale is effective September 1.
St David Dairy is Melbourne's only micro-dairy.
Based at Fitzroy, it holds close direct relationship with its Gippsland-based dairy farmers Rose and Glenn Atherton.
MBH Managing Director and CEO Chantale Millard said all staff with remain with the new owners, meaning a seamless transition for employees, customers and suppliers.
"Goulburn Valley Creamery has many years of experience in the local dairy industry and plans to invest in the business and the brand, to ensure that St David Dairy is given the focus and opportunity to reach its full potential.
"Goulburn Valley Creamery will be fantastic new custodians of the St David Dairy brand, with a deep respect for supplying quality local dairy products to consumers and I am very much looking forward to seeing their success with the business."
Mr Hickey said he is excited to be back running the company he was extremely passionate about when at the helm originally in 2017-18.
"I am incredibly pleased to be taking on the leadership of a business that I know extremely well, with a positive future that I am very passionate about," he said.
"St David Dairy has a reputation for the highest quality, great tasting milk, yoghurt, butter and cream products.
"We will strengthen St David Dairy's reputation for high quality, great tasting products with a refreshed approach to our range, customer service and overall way of doing business.
"As Melbourne's only micro-dairy, we will ensure our proud tradition is maintained and thrives well into the future."
Mr Hickey said further details and information would be shared in due course as the company re-sets under its new ownership.
