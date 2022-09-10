A heavy-duty machine to help farmers remove rocks from their broadacre cropping country will hit the market in March 2023.
Weighing in at 6825kg, the Schulte Gladiator RWP-1935 is a combined windrower and rock picker.
The unique implement has been manufactured by Canadian company Schulte in collaboration with the Schulte team in Australia.
Schulte Sales Australia managing director Neil Eckart said the creation of the machine had come about in response to requests from Aussie farmers.
"They wanted something that was built strong, heavy, durable, with light maintenance and that's what we have come up with," he said.
Mr Eckart said what the one-pass machine offered farmers was efficiency.
The hydraulic-drive rock picker is adjustable from 4.6 to 6.1 metres and has a 1.5m wide pick-up.
Rocks are lifted up, shifted to the centre of the machine and then swept back into its 2.6 cubic metre hopper.
From there, the rocks can be piled into 2.6m high heaps or loaded into a truck.
A tractor with a minimum of 104 kilowatts (140 horsepower) is required to pull the Gladiator.
In steeper country Mr Eckart recommends using a 112kw (150hp) to 127kw (170hp) tractor.
"For the bigger operator who wants optimum efficiency on rock from two inches up to 24in (5cm to 61cm) in diameter with the bulk of it being 2in to football or bucket size, this machine is the way to go," Mr Eckart said.
"It's really about time management and speed, especially if you are late picking rock picking and looking at sowing right behind it, it is quicker than having the two single machines.
"There's always a market for the two single machines but this is a machine that's peak performance and built to last."
Schulte Sales Australia is based in Wellington, NSW, and is the biggest distributor of Schulte products worldwide.
All of the parent company's prototypes are tested in Australia, including the Gladiator, which has already done 350 hours of work.
The machine was on display for its launch at last month's Aon AgQuip field days at Gunnedah, NSW.
Mr Eckart said Schulte would be building a run of five Gladiators in December, which were expected to arrive in early March next year.
