A TASMANIAN mother on a mission to eliminate the crippling isolation that can accompany rural motherhood has been crowned this year's AgriFuture's Rural Woman of the Year award.
In front of a packed crowd of more than 500 people in Parliament House's great hall, Stephanie Trethewey took out the top gong for her business Motherland Australia.
The former city girl and broadcast journalist runs a weekly podcast that has massed more than 400,000 downloads, profiling more than 130 rural mothers. When she realised more than half of her listeners had no access to mothers groups, she set up Motherland Village, an online community connecting mums on the land.
Ms Trethewey said her transition to life on the land was a "baptism of fire".
"What I didn't realise is that when I married a farmer, what I really married was the land, and the land has given me some of the best times of my life, but also some of the worst," Ms Trethewey said.
"Those struggles have ignited a fire in my belly to advocate for rural mums, who are some of the most undervalued and under-supported women."
Victorian finalist Kimberly Furness took out the runner-up award for her work with OAK Magazine, which tells the stories of women living in regional and rural Australia.
Ms Furness said the stories of previous finalists, who she had interviewed for the magazine, had inspired to enter the awards.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, who presented the awards, said more than one-third of the sector's workforce were women and promoting the voices of women in agriculture was a priority for his government.
After hearing the stories of the seven finalists - one from each state and territory - Mr Watt said the region's women were an untapped resource brimming with potential.
"More than anything, I was blown away by the incredible initiative of the finalists," Mr Watt said.
"That decision that people individually made to get involved and change something is such a motivating and inspiring thing."
AgriFutures chair Kay Hull gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, announcing she would retire from the role she's held for several years due to family reasons, and received a standing applause.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
