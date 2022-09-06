Farm Online
Stephanie Trethewey named 2022 Rural Woman of the Year

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
September 6 2022
Rural Woman of the Year runner up Kimberley Furness (left), with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Rural Woman of the Year winner Stephanie Trethewey. Picture by Jamieson Murphy

A TASMANIAN mother on a mission to eliminate the crippling isolation that can accompany rural motherhood has been crowned this year's AgriFuture's Rural Woman of the Year award.

