Agribusiness buzz in brief

Fresh from expanding its network into South Australia, NSW-based farm services group, Delta Agribusiness, is believed to be seeking fresh financial backing to replace the private equity group, Odyssey, which bought a 24 per cent stake in 2019.
Financial sector media speculation suggests Odyssey is considering exit options and is likely to offload a significant portion, if not all of its share, of the agribusiness group while investment interest in the farm sector is bullish and seasonal conditions are good.
Advertisement
Delta has apparently hired global financial services giant, UBS Australia, to help find potential new investor funding, possibly including other players already in the agribusiness market.
The Delta Ag group has significantly expanded its agency and farm supplies network west in the past year, most recently, in July, adding six Cox Rural businesses in SA.
Its footprint now includes 53 company sites stretching from the NSW-Queensland border to Victoria's North West Ag Services, and SA, plus 40 independent WA wholesale customers and retailers in the David Gray's Aglink and Agquire Rural Holdings group.
Ranked as Australia's third biggest farm services business, Delta has also been tipped to move towards publicly listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in the next few years.
It reportedly had revenues of about $800 million last financial year.
Milk factory workers at Bega Group's West Australian site in Perth are demanding the dairy company return to the bargaining table with a pay offer that matches rates paid to employees in eastern Australia.
United Workers Union members at the Bentley site walked off the job this week protesting against a "below-inflation pay offer".
The union said its Bentley members were the lowest paid Bega employees in Australia and the company had offered a pay rise of 2.75 per cent a year.
Most workers taking part in the industrial action had worked at the dairy for upwards of 20 years, and also wanted better shift allocations, plus better paths to permanent jobs and for direct-hire casuals to be prioritised for shift over labour hire workers.
Bega Dairy and Drinks processes the Pura, Masters and Dare milk products at the WA site.
Livestock export shipper, Wellard, has posted a 420 per cent increase in net profit after tax to $14.8 million.
Continuing its financial recovery for a third profitable year - up from just $1.6m last year - the West Australian-based business conducted 20 charter voyages in 2021-22.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation jumped 86pc to $31m having a positive impact on Wellard's balance sheet with cash at bank rising to $23m and loans and borrowings falling 45pc to $11m.
However, while executive chairman, John Klepec, said the company was now well positioned to handle current live export trading conditions it had to navigate head and tailwinds to achieve the final result, including high shipping fuel prices and record high cattle prices and low numbers of Australian cattle for export.
"Fortunately the trade in breeder cattle to North Asia remained relatively strong, with 84pc of Wellard's charters occurring between Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay and China, while trade to Vietnam was sporadic.
Advertisement
However, the trade between Australia and Indonesia had "slowed to a comparative trickle" as Indonesian feedlots were reluctant to purchase large numbers of expensive cattle for fear they may arrive and contract either lumpy skin disease or foot and mouth disease and then have to be destroyed on site.
The coronavirus pandemic continued to increase operating costs, including restricting crew changes and forcing vessels to sail via Manilla and Singapore to change crews rather than have them flown to convenient pick up points.
After writing down $17.5 million in impairments relating to its two dairy operations and subsequently posting a $12.3m statutory loss for the 2021-22 year, Maggie Beer Holdings has sold it St David Dairy for $1.6m.
The Melbourne micro dairy business went to Goulburn Valley Creamery and other partners, including a former St David chief executive officer, Mancel Hickey, and business partner Adam Pretty.
The Fitzroy dairy has a close supply relationship with Gippsland-based dairy farmers Rose and Glenn Atherton.
Advertisement
Mr Hickey was at the helm in 2017-18 and has promised the new ownership team would invest in the business and brand.
St David Dairy, which produces milk, yoghurt, butter and cream products, transferred as a going concern, including all staff.
The Maggie Beer food and hamper services business, which posted a net profit after tax on its non-dairy operations of $7.5m for the past trading year, is also divesting its organic Paris Creek Farms operation in South Australia.
The Australian Agricultural Company has confirmed that while conducting an executive search for a new chief executive officer to replace Hugh Killen, who left in June, David Harris will be paid $600,000 a year to temporarily fill the role.
The chief operating officer has continued to fill his CFO duties since taking over as acting CEO on June 21.
His acting position will end when a new CEO commences work with the big beef business.
Advertisement
Macquarie Asset Management has been identified as the big spender paying more than $120 million for the 6000 hectare Cowal Agriculture holdings near Emerald in Central Queensland.
The six irrigation farms, originally aggregated as part of PrimeAg's investment portfolio, will join Macquarie's $3 billion agricultural investment mix, which includes Paraway Pastoral's 4.5m hectares of livestock properties, 12 Viridis Ag cropping holdings and the big South West Queensland cotton and grain enterprise, Cubbie Station.
Cowal Agriculture has been owned by US-based global Endownment Management since it was sold by PrimeAg in 2013.
Meanwhile, Paraway has secured a further $75 million in from the federal government's Clean Energy Finance Corporation to help it cut livestock methane emissions by a third by 2030.
The capital is available so Paraway can trial and share successful new technology and management strategies, including vegetation management, feed additives and genetic improvements, to cut methane output across its 28 pastoral holdings.
Advertisement
A2 Milk Company has added China-based manufacturing supply chain executive, David Wang, as an independent director on its board.
Mr Wang has 30 years' experience in industrial and consumer goods businesses and is currently the president of Asia Pacific for Buhler AG, a global leader in industrial solutions, notably plant equipment systems and services for food processing and advanced materials manufacturing.
He has overarching responsibility for nine manufacturing sites, eight research and development centres and overall supply chain operations across China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand.
Board chairman, David Hearn, said Mr Wang's extensive experience across the Asia Pacific was a great fit for A2.
Given A2's acquisition of a 75 per cent interest in Mataura Valley Milk in NZ last year and longer term plans to develop its supply capability in NZ and China, his insights would be a real asset.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Advertisement
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.