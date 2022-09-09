Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
September 9 2022 - 5:00am
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Delta Ag seeks investors

Fresh from expanding its network into South Australia, NSW-based farm services group, Delta Agribusiness, is believed to be seeking fresh financial backing to replace the private equity group, Odyssey, which bought a 24 per cent stake in 2019.

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

