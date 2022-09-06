THE Agrifutures Rural Women's Award national final was held at Parliament House, Canberra, Tuesday night.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, who presented the awards, said more than one-third of the sector's workforce were women and promoting the voices of women in agriculture was a priority for his government.
AgriFutures chair Kay Hull gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, announcing she would retire from the role she's held for several years due to family reasons, and received a standing applause.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
