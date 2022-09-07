It will be the end of an era for the Walker family with the sale of their big land holdings near Lameroo already one of the picks of the upcoming spring sales.
After 80 years, the family is taking their group of farms to auction at the Lameroo Bowls Club.
The properties are located about 21 kilometres north-west of Lameroo on the bitumen Kulkami Road.
Selling agents from Spence Dix and Co. Property said the farms were located in a renowned southern Mallee cropping and grazing district.
Comprising 2857 hectares (7060 acres), spread over four properties, all are within a convenient distance of each other.
The Homestead (Lot 1) - Keringa (787ha, 1944 acres), has a central raceway, quality underground water and a renovated four-bedroom homestead plus a second home.
It also has implement and workshop shedding, plus an outstanding four-stand curved raised board shearing shed with attached bugle design sheep yards.
Kerry's (Lot 2) is directly to the west (726ha, 1794 acres) comprising appealing cropping country, road access on three sides.
It has a submersible, tanks, cottage, sheds and silos.
Schwartz's (Lot 3) is on (531ha, 1312 acres) about 2.5km along Godden Road.
It takes in good Mallee flats, rises some with claying and Bednaring.
It has a bore with a solar tracking bed submersible.
The Block (Lot 4) is on 814ha, 2011 acres and is diagonally opposite.
This is a well-cared for grazing and cropping property with an electric submersible, tanks, old hay shed, and valuable rubble pit.
The Walker's have applied good management practices and replaced more than 50km of fencing in the past decade.
On top of crop and hay, the vendors have run an 1800 Merino ewe self-replacing flock plus hoggetts.
This year's cropping area has been increased to 2500ha, providing great foundations for the next crop cycle.
An auction will be held in the Lameroo Bowls Club on Thursday, October 13 at 2 pm unless sold prior.
It will be offered firstly as a whole, then if not sold in four non-contingent lots.
"With scale or in lots, we highly recommend these properties for your consideration," the agents said.
For more information contact Greg Window on 0427 582177 or Alastair Johnson on 0427 609751.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
