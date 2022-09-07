Farm Online

Rural Woman of the Year fighting 'crippling' motherhood isolation

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 7 2022 - 1:00am
2022 AgriFutures Rural Woman of the Year Stephanie Trethewey. Picture by Ness Vanderburgh

TRANSITIONING from the city to life on the land was a "baptism of fire" for Tasmanian Stephanie Trethewey, who was named AgriFutures' Rural Woman of the Year for her work to eliminate the crippling isolation that can accompany rural motherhood.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

