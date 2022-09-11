Two new products have been added to Krone's offering in Australia.
Order books are now open for the EasyCut ECB1000 non-conditioner butterfly mower with stock arriving later this year.
The new Swadro TC 1250 four-rotor centre delivery rake has already sold out and Krone will resume taking orders later this year for machines arriving in 2023.
Krone Australia product manager Nathan Thomas said the two machines improve on many aspects, bringing powerful and effective tools to Australian farmers.
"We've always believed in continuous improvement and these new models are no exception," Mr Thomas said.
"The EasyCut ECB1000 replaces the ECB970 as the mower of choice, while the Swadro TC 1250 is a new entry-level addition to the four-rotor rake line up.
"The Swadro TC 1250 is offered alongside the already proven Swadro TC 1370 and offers a budget solution to the broadacre market and farmers."
A variable hydraulic work width adjustment comes as standard on the TC 1250, varying between 9.8 and 12.5 metres wide with telescoping arms.
Mr Thomas said the machine was manoeuvrable and convenient.
"The two-point headstock pivots in the lower link for smooth and stable rides on roads and in the field," he said.
"When turning at a tight angle, the headstock makes for tight headland turns and effectively rakes in corners, saving valuable time in harvest windows."
Other standard features include hydraulic front rotor suspension and mechanical back rotor spring suspension, allowing the machine to handle any terrain.
The independent rotor lift-out can be selected electronically from the cab and sequence-controlled lift-out, meaning you can raise and lower the rotors in sequence or in front/rear, or in pairs.
The TC 1250 has a modern styling with a trapezium frame and tube steel arms that ensure high stability and longevity.
When it comes to the new ECB1000, Mr Thomas said it was built on the intelligent design of the ECB970 and features a host of changes to improve performance.
"The high-capacity non-conditioner butterfly mower features leading edge technology including a variable working width from 9.28m to 10m, hydraulic ground pressure and a weight optimised headstock," he said.
"The ECB1000 features hydraulic suspension which can be conveniently controlled from the cab and indicated via a pressure gauge, ensuring optimum operation and perfect cuts.
"The newly designed weight-optimised headstock moves the mower's centre of gravity closer to the tractor enabling the use of smaller tractors, while reducing ground pressure."
