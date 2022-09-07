Millah Murrah Angus stud has made its mark on a global scale, setting a new world record on-property average of $43,633 during its bull sale on Thursday.
In what has been described as 'the sale of the century' by many cattlemen across the country, from the get-go those that attended the auction held at Goonamurrah, Bathurst knew they were in for a spectacle when the car park and pens were full with eager buyers from 10am.
Advertisement
The electric atmosphere had people from all states and territories of Australia, as well as a large contingent from New Zealand, in absolute awe as prices kept consistently strong the entire sale.
Ross Thompson and family of Millah Murrah Angus sold 128 bulls to a top of $160,000 and an astonishing average $43,633 to gross $5.585 million.
This set a new all breeds world-wide record average, exceeding last year's sale average of $34,221 for 118 bulls.
At the end of the 2.5 hour selling period, guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, put it simply - "what a day".
"They broke records last year, and they've done it again ladies and gentleman," Mr Dooley said.
Bidding reached $100,000 by lot 3, and $160,000 by lot 5 - also the eventual top price - and at which point the sale was already averaging $70,833. The first 20 bulls averaged $60,300 to gross $1.206 million, and at the fiftieth lot the average was $52,800.
In the breakdown, 60 bulls 18 months of age sold to the sale high of $160,000 and averaged $46,700, while 17 senior bulls, two years of age, sold to $65,000 and averaged $45,176. Fifty-one yearling bulls sold to a $110,000 top and averaged $39,510.
Commenting after the sale, stud principal Ross Thompson said he was numb.
"We were very confident in the bulls. In the sale lead up, several industry veterans told us it was the best draft of bulls they had seen, and we felt the same way," he said.
"Discussions with buyers in the weeks ahead of the sale indicated that budgets were strong. So, we knew we were in for a big day. But never in my wildest imaginings did I hope we would top last year's result.
"The outcome is simply beyond my comprehension right now."
A NSW and Queensland partnership in JT Angus, Scone and Ascot Cattle Company, Warwick, teamed up to secure Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76 for the sale top of $160,000.
Sired by Millah Murrah Nectar N334 and out of the Millah Murrah Loch Up L133 daughter in Millah Murrah Flower P81, he weighed 830 kilograms at 18 months of age with a 42-centimetre scrotal circumference.
Jim Wedge of Ascot said they were looking for a bull to put over their Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Dunoon Prime Minister P758 progeny.
"He is a very complete bull. The main reason was he is an outcross to a lot of what we already have in our herd," Mr Wedge said.
Advertisement
"He ticked all the boxes also for structure, thickness, great feet and legs, head, temperament and he was a bull that really looked like a bull with good raw data.
"He had a good balance of figures across the board, but we mainly want bulls that look like bulls, which will breed bulls."
Mr Wedge said semen from MM Sugar Ray S76 would be available in the future, however it was not the reason they bought him.
Underbidders of the high seller were Urban Angus, Wallorobba near Dungog, which went on to buy MM Soldier S84 for $50,000 and MM Stormtrooper S334 for $40,000.
Millah Murrah Stormtrooper S235 was sold for $110,000 to Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld, and Heart Angus, Timbumburi near Tamworth.
Advertisement
The 13-month-old Paratrooper P15 son weighed 632kg and measured a 43cm scrotal circumference. Stormtrooper S235's dam, MM Rado M215, was by MM Klooney K42.
Also paying a six-figure price for bulls was Bassett Cattle Company, Jenavale, Roma, Qld, which paid $100,000 for Millah Murrah Stormtrooper S52, another Paratrooper P15 son which "epitomised the extreme maternal depth of the Millah Murrah herd".
Repeat buyers at Millah Murrah for the past three years, the Bassett family of Bassett Cattle Company run a self-replacing spring cattle operation consisting of 500 purebred Angus breeders which targets the heavy feeder market.
They have been experiencing great success with Millah Murrah genetics within their program.
"The bloodlines for a start drew us to the bull (Stormtrooper S52)," Edward Bassett said. "He is an outstanding bull and will be used over Millah Murrah heifers of Chisum bloodlines.
"We've found Millah Murrah bulls are athletic, structurally sound. Their temperament is excellent, and we have had good success with them, particularly with fertility.
Advertisement
"Using Millah Murrah bulls we have achieved 100 per cent heifer pregnancy rates which is important for us in driving profitability."
In all, 44 sons of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 averaged an astonishing $49,682, which was even more than last year when the first draft of sons averaged $46, 990.
Also at $100,000 was Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S273, another Nectar N334 son, which sold to David McLeod, Wellington. Weighing 602kg with a 43cm scrotal circumference at 13 months of age, he was out of Klooney K42 daughter MM Rado M295.
Mr McLeod said he was chasing a Nectar son to put over his 200 head of Millah Murrah-blood Angus breeders.
"I was keen on the Nectars," he said. "He (Sugar Ray S273) stood out in the sale as a very well put together bull with good weight for age and a good sirey head. I also liked the lot 5 top-priced bull, so when I missed him, I purchased this bull which had good sire presence.
Running a spring calving, self-replacing operation, Mr McLeod aims to breed moderate maturity pattern cattle and has been buying from Millah Murrah for 12-15 years.
Advertisement
"They're the only stud I buy from," he said. "We've bought here every year and even bought cows from the stud's sales. We look at figures partially, just as a general cross section, considering 400- and 600-day and mature cow weights."
Western Australian-based Clune Trading Pty Ltd, Manjimup, bought MM Stormtrooper S80 for $80,000. He was a Paratrooper P15 son from MM Loch Up daughter, MM Flower P22.
Tandarook Pastoral Company, Culburra, SA, also paid $80,000 for MM Sandstone S50, by MM Quartz Q29 and from a Baldridge Command daughter, MM Flower P10.
Next highest was MM Stormtrooper S153 purchased for $75,000 by Betrola, Cassilis.
Boambee Angus, East Seaham, bought MM Stormtrooper S69, another Paratrooper-Klooney combination for $70,000, while stud interest continued with Springwaters Angus, Boorowa paying $55,000 for MM Sandstone S56, and True North Angus, Possum Creek, paying $55,000 for MM Stormtrooper S30.
Advertisement
Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, paid $45,000 for MM Sovereign S133, and Langi Kal Kal Angus, Trawalla, Vic outlaying $35,000 for MM Stormtrooper S49.
The largest volume buyers were Macada Pty Ltd, Oberon, with 13 bulls averaging $40,769, while Bodangora Partnership, Wellington, purchased five bulls at a $39,800 average and Amanda Stewart, Yarras, Running Stream, four to average $36,750.
Operating at the top end of the catalogue, Thomas Burnett, Tuttawa, Lightning Ridge bought three at a $50,000 average, JS Grazing, Injune, Qld, three averaging $51,333, and Hatton and Sons, Dareen, Qld, three for a $53,333 average.
The sale was conducted by Elders Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.