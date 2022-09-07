Farm Online
Labor rejects move to limit live sheep trade but insists on phase out

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:36am, first published September 7 2022 - 2:00am
Both sides of politics rejected the move to restrict the live sheep export industry.

LABOR has rejected moves to restrict the live sheep exporting industry, despite reiterating its election promise to phase out the trade.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

