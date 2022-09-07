Woolies becomes first local retailer to joins beef roundtable

Woolworths has joined forces with organisations such as WWF, McDonalds and Cargill to become a member of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.
The sustainable beef roundtable brings together supply chain partners, from farm to plate, to support and invest in the continuous improvement of cattle health and wellbeing.
The global network of people and organisations is powering progress in sustainable beef production and supply chain management.
Woolworths Group, the largest retailer in Australia and New Zealand, has committed to making positive change on animal welfare and sustainably-sourced produce a core part of its sourcing strategy.
Woolworths' newly established Greenstock business operates the protein supply chain sourcing team delivering Woolies' quality Australian beef from paddock to the shelf for millions of shoppers at its supermarkets every week.
Greenstock also provides tailored protein solutions to the supermarket's wholesale, international and foodservice businesses.
Woolworths joins a growing list of organisations committed to bettering the global beef supply chain, as part of GRSB.
In the past 12 months, 26 new members have joined the roundtable, including, ABS Global, fintech provider Origino and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a world leading derivatives marketplace operating in agriculture and ESG.
Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef executive director, Ruaraidh Petre, said the big supermarket group would bring a wealth of experience in sustainable retailing across Australia and New Zealand.
"This will help us and our members continue to achieve the goals we set out last year," he said.
"We are delighted to welcome the business and look forward to working with them."
Woolworth Groups has 1400 stores across its Woolworths and Countdown (NZ) supermarkets and BIG W network, and a range of fast-growing e-commerce businesses.
In 2020-21 the group reported sales of $67.2 billion and served more than 20 million customers a week.
Climate and environment general manager at Woolworths, Fiona Walmsley, said the group was pleased to be the first retailer in Australia and NZ to join the global roundtable.
"We're committed to best-practice sourcing to support sustainability and animal welfare and this alliance will play an important role in helping us reach our ambition to lead the future of protein and achieve net-zero deforestation in our beef supply chains," she said.
"We look forward to collaborating with key industry stakeholders to help drive a more sustainable global beef supply chain."
Woolies is one of the top 20 companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, employing more than 180,000 staff.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
