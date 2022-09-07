The Northern Territory's mango picking season is short about 1000 pickers.
The dire state of the nation's seasonal workforce shortages has been revealed in the tropical Top End as one of the first fruit industries to begin their annual harvests.
What has made the situation even worse is the Territory's mango growers are confronted with a bumper season.
A cooler than usual dry season has produced a higher number of flowers on mango trees which has increased the potential yields.
This year's crop represents more than half of Australia's total mango harvest, with a portion of the crop picked to be exported to the Asian and American markets.
The season the NT is expected to harvest 2.7 million trays of mangoes, 300,000 trays more than last year, worth about $128 million.
Normally a bumper harvest would be welcomed by growers but with the continuing shortage of pickers, many may end up rotting on the ground.
The annual mango harvest involves about 2000 pickers each year - this year growers say they have about half what they need.
Before pandemic border closures most of this seasonal workforce was made up of international backpackers.
The NT government this week sent a delegation led by Business Minister Paul Kirby to Timor-Leste in an effort to attract workers for hospitality, construction and fruit picking.
The Territory has had limited success attracting enough workers through the Pacific islands labour program in recent years.
The NT government said it was negotiating with the Commonwealth on a streamlined Pacific labour program.
NT Farmers chief executive Paul Burke said there were hundreds of picking jobs available right now through the Harvest Trail website.
The NT government has partnered with farmers in recent campaigns trying to attract domestic and international workers to the Territory.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
