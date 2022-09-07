WHILE crop yield potential will never be like southern Riverina or Western District, farmers in low rainfall zones have advantages that their counterparts in wetter areas can only dream of in terms of herbicide rotations.
Speaking at the WeedSmart conference in Mildura last week Mallee agronomist Brad Bennett, Agrivision, said low rainfall zone croppers still had the option of a suite of herbicides, long rendered ineffective in higher rainfall zones through weed resistance, in their armoury.
"Given our lower yields the focus is firmly on keeping costs of production down and luckily we still have a lot of those cheaper products still doing good jobs," Mr Bennett said.
"We're generally still getting good control with chemistry such as glyphosate and trifluralin even an old product such as (Group A herbicide) Hoegrass, we used it this year and it did a good job on the target weeds, when it is not even a consideration for farmers further south due to resistance," he said.
"The big question for us is how do we protect these cheap, effective chemistries to ensure our cost of production does not rise and we still get good efficacy."
Mr Bennett said to achieve this outcome, diversity was key.
"There are products that need moisture to work, a selective like Sakura, which is more expensive, needs good moisture and in dry starts it can struggle so by utilising another product as well you get more consistent control and more bang for your buck for those more expensive products."
Mr Bennett said there was also a paradox in keeping herbicide costs down - you need to spend more keeping application rates up to keep costs down long term.
"If I'm double knocking, I'm very strict on not dropping application rates just to save a couple of dollars.
"The rationale is if you pull back you could get weed survivors even after all that hard work so you're just compromising what you're trying to do by cutting rates."
Mr Bennett said recent years in Mallee had seen weeds behaving differently, meaning different approaches were required.
"We're seeing weeds germinate at different times, you might have a crop sown in May but the brome grass only germinates in July after a frost, that is something you can manage usually with a spray-topping prior to harvest, but again that diversity of strategies is required.
"No one strategy will work 100pc 100pc of the time so look at things that can help introduce other methods of control like WeedSmart Big 6 list, it may be a small additional cost now but the cost of inaction is a larger one later."
NSW Mallee farmer Daniel Linklater, Trentham Cliffs, said part of aim of his operation was to try and prolong the efficacy of existing chemistry.
"We're still getting good efficacy out of some chemistry that probably does not work so well anymore elsewhere so we're keen to preserve that as long as we can, while acknowledging that sometimes using new chemical technology is inevitable."
Mr Bennett said on big Mallee properties farmers needed to have priorities.
"Guys try and do double knocks across the whole farm and it is hard and what ends up happening is that logistically you don't get it all done and some paddocks that really needed it are missed.
"It's really important that those problem paddocks are identified and treated first."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
