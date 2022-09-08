Scientists are still working to end the carp plague even though moves to release a virus into Australian waterways has hit a snag.
One of the logistical problems they have long faced is how best to locate carp hot spots when they can't be seen.
Advertisement
Researchers believe dogs can sniff them out.
Already a success in laboratory tests, if the dogs can take their smell superpowers into the wild, it could be a gamechanger.
Gone would be the costly and time-consuming hunt for big carp populations using nets, electro-fishing of even environmental DNA testing.
Few seem to know where the much hyped National Carp Control Plan is these days, especially with a new government in power.
Then-Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce launched the $15 million plan in 2016 and today the plan is officially still gathering more information but no final decision can be made.
Researchers from the University of Waikato in New Zealand and the University of Canberra have joined forces hoping dogs can add some bite to the politicians' bark.
After all, dogs famously have a sniffer which is between 10,000-100,000 times more sensitive than humans.
An eight-year-old female Labrador/Border Collie cross called Ruby was picked from 13 canines to participate in a "multiple-probe design" experiment.
They found a scent-trained dog can detect whether carp are present in water, without ever seeing the fish.
MORE READING: Mango harvest needs 1000 more workers.
Researchers pitted Ruby against environmental DNA sampling tools, which can detect tiny traces of genetic material the test koi carp leave behind in the water.
They found Ruby's nose had a similar accuracy level to the eDNA sampling when they tested Ruby's abilities in a laboratory.
The research suggests, with more research, dogs could become a more time, cost and labour effective way of detecting pests.
They did this by presenting water samples to Ruby on an automated carousel in a laboratory.
Ruby was able to match the cutting edge DNA sampling.
She was first trained to use the carousel independently of her handler.
Advertisement
Ruby then "assessed" water samples containing either no fish scent, goldfish or carp.
Ruby sniffed out carp in the laboratory even when the sample was heavily diluted.
Encouraged by their success, researchers now want to do further testing on water samples collected from lakes, ponds and rivers.
"Scent-detection dogs have proven efficacious at detecting terrestrial and aquatic species and could represent an efficient method for early detection of carp invasions," the researchers say.
Note to anglers: The research does not indicate dogs will be trained to locate more popular species of fish.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.