Farm Online

Dogs now have added carp to their smell superpowers beyond just drugs and smuggled food

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dogs may be the answer to locating hot spots of carp before they become an environmental problem, scientists believe.

Scientists are still working to end the carp plague even though moves to release a virus into Australian waterways has hit a snag.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.