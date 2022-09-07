Australia's best bottles: Top homegrown wines that every wine lover should try

Thanks to our beautiful country which happens to house some of the best bottles in the business. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

There is nothing better than an evening filled with great company, and a great drop and here in Australia, we're lucky to have a huge variety of high-quality varieties at our fingertips.



So it's no matter whether you're partial to a dry white, or a full-bodied red because you're always spoilt for choice thanks to our beautiful country which happens to house some of the best bottles in the business. But, what actually are these fine vinos? We bring you the best of the barrel and break down which flavours are best for your palette.

2016 Penfolds Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon

Every wine lover has a preference for their favourite glass of vino. For many, it is a tipple of a vibrant Cabernet Sauvignon, and what better varietal than the 2016 Penfolds Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon? There is a reason this full-bodied beauty is beloved by seasoned wine lovers across the country.



When you take a sip of this beautiful bottle you'll be met with flavours of red and blackcurrant as well as luscious blackberry notes and red licorice. Though this wine has significant fruit-forward flavours, you'll also find meaty notes, as well as flavours of oak that come from 20 months of ageing in new American oak barrels. With deliciously chewy tannins, this is a truly wonderful drop.

Although this tangy, velvety red sounds divine, it should be aged for at least five years and will hit its peak from 2030 onwards. So, set the dates in your calendar and let it mature in a cellar until then. Then in years to come, perhaps on a special anniversary, you will be able to enjoy this true Australian beauty.

2018 Alkoomi Black Label Riesling

If you're looking for a delicate and fresh glass of white, then a glass of the 2018 Alkoomi Black Label Riesling should do just the trick. A sip of this Western Australia-born wine will leave flavours of red apple skin and poignant citrus notes.



When this wine is poured for you, instantly your nose will be hit with aromas of grapefruit and orange blossom, with perhaps a little bit of musk lying underneath. Leave this one in the cellar for another two years for the flavour to really mature. And from there, serve chilled on a hot summer's day for a deliciously refreshing sip.

Bellvale Pinot Noir Gippsland

The Bellvale Gippsland Pinot Noir is a favourite for many, and for good reason. A true classic pinot, this delightful bottle has fruit-forward flavours of raspberry and strawberry, however, it's more complex than a typical fruity red.



To balance out the sweetness there are delectable spicy notes such as clove and anise. This is a powerful dry red that will leave you with savoury tastes of oak, effortlessly balanced with notes of blackberry. With plenty of tannins and a deep fruit flavour, this is a truly elegant and light bottle of red to be enjoyed with the very best of your friends.

Hardy's Eileen Hardy Shiraz

Every lover of red wine has their favourite glass of Shiraz, and for many, it is Hardys Eileen Hardy Shiraz. All the way from McLaren Vale in South Australia this is a wine that is bursting with flavour from the second it meets your lips.



Whilst many reds are known for their fruit-forward and fresh flavours, this is a complex spice-filled bottle that will leave you wanting more. Your senses will be tantalised by aromas of mulberry and plum that are then balanced with coffee, leather and spice notes. Let this wine mature or crack it open now for a truly memorable glass.

Eddystone Point, Chardonnay 2019

Tasmania truly is a unique jewel for Australia. From its stunning landscape, incredible wildlife and of course, fantastic wine, of which the Eddystone Point Chardonnay is no exception. If you're looking for a refreshing sip this wine is it. Enjoy tastes of fresh quince and sweet stone fruit, with a backbone of mineral acidity.



This medium-bodied glass has a gentle and subtle sweetness to it without being overpowering. 2019 was a fantastic year for vino and this fantastic Chardonnay truly solidifies that point. A glass you'll want to enjoy and savour on a warm evening as the fresh and fruity flavours linger on your palette.

Australia is a remarkable country. It has so much to offer that when we live here, we often take it for granted. Step outside your door and you'll be inundated with the jewels that lie within the country.

