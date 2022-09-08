PREMIUM 1870 hectare (4620 acre) Tamworth district farming and grazing property Braemar features one of the New England region's most prestigious federation-style homesteads.
Since the purchase of Braemar in 2007, vendors Alistair Yencken and Robbie Sefton have invested extensively in land development and infrastructure to create a highly profitable and productive farming enterprise encompassing sheep, wool and crop production.
Advertisement
At the same time, they have prioritised the wellbeing of the soils and local flora and fauna, through biodiversity corridors.
The circa 1900 homestead, set in an established English garden and found at the end of a pear tree-lined avenue, has recently been elegantly refurbished.
There are four other well-maintained residences on Braemar, including an historic Cobb & Co coach house.
"Our mission has always been to really care for the land - to ensure it is as productive and profitable as possible, and that it is left in a better condition than when we took it on," Ms Sefton said.
"In turn, Braemar has offered a fantastic lifestyle.
"Anyone who visits is taken back by the private serenity of the homestead and majestic views."
The homestead's parkland-style surrounds span more than three hectares and include a heritage rose garden and swimming pool.
"The garden, with many trees dating back more than 100 years, is tranquil and serene, and it is a wonderful place to enjoy the native bird life," Ms Sefton said.
"I have also often thought, Braemar would be perfect for horse lovers, with suitable paddocks and stunning trails on the property."
About 90 percent of the soils are red basalt, with the balance being black basalt.
Braemar has a five-year rotational cropping and grazing program using grazing oats, wheat, barley, canola, vetch and lupins.
The property also also runs 5500 Merino ewes and 3000 hoggets.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Braemar had been drought-proofed through a sophisticated bore water system that supplied all 42 paddocks, roads maintained to a high standard, and all fencing had been improved.
Advertisement
"The current owners have also gone above and beyond to continually improve the land condition and to uphold their commitment to the environmental health of the property," Mr Thomas said.
More than 12,500 native trees have been planted to allow native animals to move through the property.
Braemar is being sold by LAWD through an expression of interest process closing on October 6.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.