WHEN Agriculture Victoria pulse breeder Jason Brand first started work in the industry over 20 years agohe said the thought of growing pulses as lucrative cash crops rather than rotational tools was laughable.
"When we first talked about growing lentils in the Mallee we were outright laughed at," Dr Brand said at last week's WeedSmart conference in Mildura.
"Now, with good breeding, especially in the form of important herbicide tolerance traits, a crop like lentils makes up 20-30 per cent of the planted area in the Mallee," he said.
Dr Brand said the rotational benefits of pulses in the Mallee had long been acknowledged but the transition to growing high value crops such as lentils gave growers access to a reliable and profitable broadleaf crop, similar to the role canola fills in higher rainfall zones.
"We shouldn't be thinking of pulses as a break crop, they have shown in the right conditions and with favourable pricing they can be the best crop by gross margin in these low rainfall zone environments."
Dr Brand said good agronomic practices were essential to getting the most out of pulse crops in low rainfall zones.
"I'm a fan of wider row spacings in the Mallee, from a broader farm perspective it helps us manage better in terms of stubble management."
"Getting the stubble right at harvest in the previous cereal crop is the first step towards a good pulse crop.
"Retaining residues provides a valuable trellis for the lentil crop to grow on and ensures the plant is easier to harvest and more seed ends up in the bin."
Dr Brand also said growers had to be wary of residual herbicides.
"With the lack of rain sometimes meaning that residuals aren't fully broken down you have to be careful with your rotations as pulses have residual herbicides they just hate."
"Once you see residual herbicide damage that patch can often become problematic, you see diseases and then you see it as an area where weeds can outcompete the crop so it really is about a whole of rotation approach."
He said there was currently a good range of herbicide tolerant lentil lines suitable to the Mallee.
"We've got the imi-tolerant varieties which really spearheaded the development of the crop in this region and we now have metribuzin tolerant lines available.
"There is also wonderful new chemistry in the form of Reflex, a selective herbicide which provides a new chemical group option so it is possible to rotate through the chemistries and keep them all effective."
Dr Brand said it was important farmers paid attention to detail with chemical selection.
"You need to focus on the active ingredient specifically and not just the general chemical group, that is especially relevant for imi-tolerant lines, there is resistance to most of the imi herbicides but not all of them, you see slight sensitivities to some products which means it is really important people mixing their own sprays are aware they need to use the exact same product specificed.
"It's the same with the Metribuzin tolerant line from Grains Innovation Australia, you just can't go out and substitute with other Group C products."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
