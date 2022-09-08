A HIGH performance lychee and custard apple orchard delivering both lifestyle and income is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis.
Located on Bonels Road at Welcome Creek, the 16 hectare (39 acre) property is on the market through Elevate Estate Agents for $3.4 million.
Advertisement
Welcome Creek is a well developed, highly productive agricultural region about 12km north west of Bundaberg.
The established orchard has 3000 lychees trees and 498 custard apple trees on a strongly performing farm with established markets.
A orchard also has a comfortable family three bedroom plus office home.
The home also features a cosy wood fireplace, sparkling saltwater pool, two way bathroom, cool verandahs and multiple living areas.
There is also a 5kW solar system to help reduce electricity bills.
This walk in walk out offering includes all of the plant and equipment required to operate the orchard. The plant and equipment is described as being all updated and excellent condition.
There is also a 58 megalitre water allocation and a 12 megalitre dam, an irrigation system for all trees, multiple sheds and cold rooms, a light system to protect trees as required seasonally, as well as netting.
A 38,000 litre water tank and bore services the home.
According to Austrade, Australia's 250-plus lychees growers have been able to increasingly supply the US market.
While previously dependent on Hong Kong and China, Australian growers have been able to explore other supply chains in addition to Canada, Singapore and New Zealand.
"Australia is known for its high quality product and this, along with consistent reliability, underpins its popularity in the global marketplace".
Contact Jean Gordon, 0419 750 748, Elevate Estate Agents.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.