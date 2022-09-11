Aussie farmers have welcomed a potentially life-saving addition to the next generation of the latest iPhones.
Apple has added a limited form of satellite connectivity to its newest mobile phones which lets users send an SOS even when they're off the grid.
This upgrade does not allow ordinary data, voice, or text services but it alerts emergency services with information on your circumstances and location.
Much of Australia remains a giant black spot where phones have limited or no mobile phone reception.
Telstra estimates about three quarters of the continent is without any sort of service even though 99 per cent of the population, mostly clustered around cities and the coast, do have good service.
NSW Farmers rural affairs committee chair Deb Charlton said the Apple advance was a major step forward for safety if it gets rolled out in Australia.
Apple says the new feature will allow users to send preset "SOS" messages to emergency services using direct satellite connections.
The rollout of this feature on new mobile phones would eventually put safety in more pockets across the country, the farmers' group said.
Large parts of NSW have limited or no mobile phone reception, meaning anyone who runs into trouble or has an accident is unable to call for help without dedicated equipment.
Mrs Charlton said the ongoing problem of poor mobile phone coverage was still a major factor holding country businesses back.
"But what this new feature means is that even if you're stuck without a signal and a long way from help, you'll be able to tell someone where you are, and that's a good thing."
At present, the "SOS" capability will only be available in the United States and Canada, but Mrs Charlton said she hoped to see that expand around the globe, and onto more devices.
"Like any new technology it won't be available everywhere, and it won't be cheap," she saud.
"But what we've seen in the past with safety technology like seatbelts is they become more common, other manufacturers adopt them, and eventually they're a regular feature."
To utilise the function on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14pro, users will need to actually point their phone at a satellite.
Apple has added an "orientation app" to help people point it in the right direction.
Because the link time will be so brief, users will have choose a preset message and your your battery level, location and medical information will automatically be sent as well.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
