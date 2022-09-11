WHEN David Davie tragically lost his soulmate, he found the support he was searching for among the sweat and sawdust at a garden shed.
He's a fairly new member of the Tamworth Community Men's Shed and is dealing with the huge personal loss, but he's already been inspired to give back.
Advertisement
"I've just lost the love of my life for the past 67 years, so I've come out here for a bit of companionship," he said.
"And now I'm helping to renovate a bit of outdoor furniture."
For National Men's Shed Week last week, stories like Mr Davie's have had a light shone on them to show the impact the group has.
Tamworth Community Men's Shed president Dave Greenland said the organisation wanted to celebrate how members are find purpose through supporting their community.
He said the shed gets involved with all sorts of projects.
"Something we're very proud of is that we've just done about nine picnic tables for various nurses groups," he said.
"The Men's Shed believes that in our current situation the nurses are the people that look after us and they need looking after as well.
"Especially in their respite areas, so that's why we've done the picnic table for them to sit and have their lunch."
Mr Greenland said they also do a lot of work for the Cancer Council as well as the Miniature Railway that's right next to the shed at the Tamworth Botanic Gardens, along with many others.
"The dog pound - we've done kennels for them," he said.
"And respite centres, we've done community work for them."
Amid the community work, the men also pursue their own passion projects.
Athol Lathim is a prolific toy-maker.
Advertisement
"I'm a retired industrial arts teacher, so I'm coming up here to keep my hand in and keep playing around in sawdust," he said.
Taking Australian Community Media for a tour around his work station in the shed, Mr Lathim pointed out 50 or more pieces he's cut and carved from wood.
"Wooden toys are my specialty," he said.
Mr Greenland said that the kind of work done by people like Mr Lathim can help with mental health.
"A lot of older men once they leave the workforce ... they can very easily become lonely or depressed," he said.
"They've spent a lifetime obtaining a workload of skills and then they've got no purpose in life. They've faded away to a shadow.
Advertisement
"But up here they can reuse those skills and it gives their life value."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.