Bega Dairy & Drinks' Bentley dispute not disrupting milk collections

By Mal Gill
September 18 2022 - 8:00am
Dairy worker dispute

AN industrial dispute at Bega Dairy & Drinks' Bentley processing plant has not disrupted milk collection from contracted farmer suppliers.

