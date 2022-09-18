Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Young South-West Victorian farmers awarded DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship

September 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kermond is one of four young south-west Victorian farmers sponsored to attend a tour of New Zealand

Four young south-west Victorian dairy farmers will learn about different farming systems and genetic improvement activities in New Zealand as part of an upcoming study tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.