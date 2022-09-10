Californian tech company Trimble is poised to buy selective spraying systems provider, Bilberry.
The deal is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals but is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Founded in 2016 in Paris, Bilberry has been a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence technology that identifies a wide variety of weed species in real time for a broad range of crop types.
The system allows sprayers to be retrofitted with the technology to apply herbicide to only weeds (green-on-green) rather than spraying an entire crop or bare ground.
It also enables farmers to visualise their crops on a weed density map so they can track the evolution of problem areas.
Bilberry was one of the first companies to make this technology commercially available and case studies have shown that the system can reduce the use of herbicides by more than 80 per cent, while protecting the environment and significantly lowering input costs for farmers.
Trimble is no stranger to the Australian agricultural sector and offers guidance and data management solutions.
Bilberry's technology will complement Trimble's WeedSeeker system, which can identify plants on bare soil (green-on-brown) and is used prior to crops emerging from the soil.
Trimble Agriculture vice-president Jim Chambers said the planned acquisition of Bilberry would build out Trimble's crop protection portfolio by adding green-on-green selective spraying capabilities.
"The Bilberry solution is brand agnostic and compatible with a broad range of spraying equipment manufacturers, which is ideal for mixed fleet operations," he said.
"This capability, together with existing Trimble competencies, will enable us to expand our role in the growing market for precision agriculture solutions that can reduce input costs, create efficiencies for our customers and drive sustainability in farming."
Bilberry CEO and co-founder Guillaume Jourdain said Bilberry was excited about the opportunity to take its business to the next level.
"As customer demand continues to grow for selective spraying technology, we will be able to leverage relationships with Trimble's worldwide distribution channel," he said.
"Our technology will offer farmers the ability to gain even more efficiencies out of their existing or new equipment with innovative spraying solutions that have a positive impact on the environment."
