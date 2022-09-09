HIGH altitude New England property Mount Emby is a proven beef factory, consistently carrying 600 cattle on an annual basis.
Located 28km from Guyra and 45km from Glen Innes, the 402 hectare (992 acre) property boasts highly fertile basalt soils with a long standing fertiliser history.
The property is currently managed as a trading business, buying cattle at about 200-250kg and selling them at 450-500kg.
Mount Emby has been extensively pasture improved with phalaris and fescues, with the steeper areas historically aerially seeded with a high degree of success.
Mount Emby is described as being undulating with steeper basalt caps rising to high points around the property.
The landform is typical of shelfing basalt country in the Ben Lomond area and is timbered with mostly black sally, white gum and stringybark.
The property is well fenced with recently completed new fencing on several strains of both internal and boundary.
The timber cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush with a chinbar and race.
Water is provided by dams, which have a great capacity to catch surface run off given the elevation and rainfall.
The average annual rainfall is about 1000mm (40 inches).
Improvements include a renovated, four bedroom homestead with a recently completed galley style kitchen, a large sunlight entertaining area with polished concrete floors, and an office.
There is also a three bay machinery shed and a five bay hay shed on a slab.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
