ADJOINING north west Queensland properties Barr Creek and Toorah Vale have hit the market, presenting an opportunity to secure a ruggedly beautiful piece of outback Australia.
Located in the Gunpowder district about 180km north west of Mount Isa, the leasehold properties cover 70,400 hectares (173,962 acres).
The country is watered by seven bores and numerous waterholes.
There is a wide variety of timbers and grasses.
The property is timbered by bloodwood, snappy gum, silverleaf box, ghost gum, lancewood, Darwin woollybutt, bauhinia and supplejack.
Pasture species include Flinders, Mitchell, white spear, soft spinifex, birdwood and buffel grasses.
There are seven paddocks in 20,000ha with the balance being open range country. The internal fencing comprise of three barbed wires with the fencing being described as adequate for cattle.
There is also a laneway, trap yards and a set of cattle yards.
Improvements include a four bedroom, open plan homestead and a two bedroom cottage.
Off-grid power is supplied by a solar system and a diesel generator.
Gunpowder and Lady Annie Mines are located within a short distance of the properties, offering the potential for off-farm income. There is also some other mining activity in the region.
Barr Creek and Toorah Vale are being sold by Ray White Rural through an expression of interest process, closing on October 13.
Contact Jack Clanchy, 0428 728 986, or AJ Riley, 0429 227 441, Ray White Rural.
