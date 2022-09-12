Farm Online
Incitec hopes for Fortescue hydrogen plant, but it's a long wait

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
Long wait for new Aussie fert era as Brisbane plant closure looms

Incitec Pivot will be relying heavily on nitrogen fertiliser imports for some time after its big Brisbane plant closes in December, despite big hopes new-age hydrogen technology will enable urea production to continue at the site.

