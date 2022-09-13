Farm Online
Talwood's cotton, grain and livestock pub up for grabs

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
September 13 2022 - 6:00am
SOUTH west Queensland's popular Talwood Hotel is on the market for $585,000 plus stock at valuation, after being put to auction on September 10.

