SOUTH west Queensland's popular Talwood Hotel is on the market for $585,000 plus stock at valuation, after being put to auction on September 10.
Situated in the heart of a prosperous cotton, grain, livestock region, the popular pub has a strong customer base and is able to be run by a working couple.
Talwood is located 91km from Goondiwindi, 78km from Mungindi and 111km from St George.
Showing good returns with potential to increase and expand on the 3501m2 site.
The Talwood Hotel is on a 3501 square metre site and features a public bar, a beer garden, an area for pool table, lounge bar with children's play area, and a dining room.
The commercial kitchen is able to cater for up to 80 people a night.
Guest accommodation includes nine air-conditioned bedrooms, four of which are in two Atco buildings. There is the potential to add further cabins.
There are also manager's quarters.
The character filled hotel has tongue and groove interior walls, high ceilings and polished floors. The well maintained, air-conditioned weatherboard buildings has open verandahs on the north-eastern side.
There is also a 78 panel solar power system supplying the grid, plus a back-up generator.
The Talwood Hotel is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis plus stock at valuation.
Contact Henry Leonard, 0407 584 406, Elders Goondiwindi.
