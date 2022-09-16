Grain trading sporadic

Global wheat futures prices rose strongly through last week. Chicago Board of Trade Dec22 wheat rose 10 per cent to end the week at 869.4 US cents a bushel or $A472 a tonne.
Similar movements were seen across other futures exchanges such as the European Matif contract, and higher protein US based Kansas contracts.
The broad-based increase was largely on the back of President Vladimir Putin making comments that he wasn't happy with some operations of the Ukraine grain corridor.
The comments coincided with reports the Ukrainians made serious headway in reclaiming areas of eastern Ukraine previously captured by Russia. Read into that what you will.
The reality is global markets remain imperiously hinged to the comments of an aberrant person.
When Putin threatens to disrupt the natural flow of grain from the Black Sea region it makes shippers and traders less willing to risk moving vessels into the area. This means less grain is available to the world and pushes values higher.
If global stocks were more abundant, Putin's comments would have less impact on price moves.
On the global supply and demand front, by the time you read this the United States Department of Agriculture monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates will be released.
This will provide another line in the sand for the market to trade, regardless of whether the market believes it or not!
In Australia, confidence is building on our production prospects. As a result, buyers don't appear to be chasing grain yet unless they need it, at which time they'll jump in and often bid well above published bids to try to purchase grain.
Hence trading is sporadic and published bids advertised aren't necessarily reflective of values that are trading.
There were 25 different buyers who purchased wheat, barley, canola, oats, lupins and chickpeas across NSW, VIC, SA and WA on Clear Grain Exchange last week, with more searching grain offered for sale.
Buyer interest remains; the price point is the query.
APW1 wheat traded $405/t Melbourne and $352/t Newcastle last week. ASW1 traded $405/t in Port Adelaide, $379/t Pt Kembla, $361/t Melbourne, and $355/t Kwinana.
Higher protein wheat grades continue to attract premiums with H2 making $430/t in Melbourne as an example. Stock feed wheat made $387/t Pt Adelaide, $355/t Geelong and $329/t Pt Kembla.
Feed barley traded $324/t Melbourne and $295/t Kwinana. Malt grades continue to attract serious premiums with latrobe, planet and spartacus all trading $420/t in Pt Kembla, but also trading in the $350s a tonne through Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.