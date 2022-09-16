Farm Online
Traded values better than published bids

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
September 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Grain trading sporadic

Global wheat futures prices rose strongly through last week. Chicago Board of Trade Dec22 wheat rose 10 per cent to end the week at 869.4 US cents a bushel or $A472 a tonne.

