A special edition Claas Xerion sporting the colour scheme of the original Xerion 2500 is being produced to mark the 25th anniversary of this tractor line.
All Claas machines manufactured this financial year will also carry an anniversary sticker on the cab door.
Claas Harvest Centre high horsepower tractors product manager James Harrison said Xerion set new standards in versatility, efficiency, performance and comfort when it was launched in 1997.
"The Xerion is Helmut Claas' vision of what a tractor should be and it spearheaded Claas' entry into the mainstream tractor market six years later," he said.
"Launched after more than 20 years of development, it boasted four equal-sized wheels, permanent four-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, a continuously variable transmission and a rotating cabin."
Claas has continued to refine the platform in the years since with the introduction of the 3000, 4000 and then the 5000 series, which was named Agritechnica Machine of the Year in 2009.
The 1000th machine rolled off the assembly line the following year, with sales growing since.
Sales have doubled in the past three years alone, with more than 400 units rolling off the assembly line at Harsewinkel, Germany, each year.
The original Xerion 2500 was powered by a 186 kilowatt (250 horsepower) Caterpillar six-cylinder engine.
Today's top-of-the-line Xerion 5000 with Stage 5 emissions control technology has a 12.8 litre six-cylinder Mercedes-Benz engine that delivers a 2600Nm of torque at just 1300rpm.
This is teamed up with a ZF continuously variable transmission and selectable longitudinal and transverse differentials for optimal power transfer to the axles or PTO, even at low speeds or under heavy operating conditions.
The new model has a slightly longer wheelbase, a new frame design with a load capacity of 15 tonnes per axle, the choice of single or dual tyres up to 2.2 metre diameter and 3m wheel spacing.
Read more:
Although best-known for its VC Trac rotating cab configuration, Xerion is also available in the Saddle Trac variant, whereby the cab is positioned above the engine.
"This turns Xerion into a self-propelled mower, sprayer, spreader or windrower - with the option of placing a tank or bin on the back," Mr Harrison said.
"More recently, the fixed cab Trac configuration has found ready application broadacre markets, particularly in eastern Europe, North America and Australia.
"Claas Harvest Centre Esperance has delivered 10 machines in the past 12 months, with another 10 on order."
