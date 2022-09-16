Farm Online
Claas Xerion sports colour scheme of original Xerion 2500 for 25th anniversary

September 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Claas is celebrating 25 years of production of its Xerion tractor.

A special edition Claas Xerion sporting the colour scheme of the original Xerion 2500 is being produced to mark the 25th anniversary of this tractor line.

