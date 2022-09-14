Farm Online
Home/Politics

Regional Development Minister Catherine King urged to stop rural budget cuts

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:48am, first published September 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Bridget McKenzie (left) told Regional Development Minister Catherine King to stand up to the speculated regional budget cuts.

THE Regional Development Minister has been urged to stand up to the Treasurer's red pen in the upcoming budget by her Coalition counterpart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.