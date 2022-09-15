A two-year-old Queensland machinery dealership partnership has snapped up its latest acquisition.
In 2020 St George Machinery Centre owner Craig Brimblecombe and Ag Requirements, Gatton, owner Noel Baines formed Stag Machinery Group to run the former Wideland Ag Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby.
Last week Stag announced it had acquired Toowoomba-based New Holland agriculture and construction dealership, SEQ Ag and Construction.
Given the business services a large region, Ag Requirements in Gatton will take on responsibility for the Lockyer Valley side of the business while Stag will cater to customers in the immediate Toowoomba area.
Stag Machinery Group will retain the New Holland brands and sell them alongside their existing Case IH range.
Machinery dealerships stocking both of CNH Industrial's flagship brands would previously have been considered unusual, however the move follows New Holland dealer McIntosh & Son acquiring Case IH dealer Purcher International last month.
Mr Baines said it was an exciting development that created new opportunities for the group and its customers, who stood to benefit from the increased options.
"For customers, they will have access to a wider range of machinery, recognising the agricultural diversity of this area, and in a first for STAG and Ag Requirements, we will be offering construction equipment, which opens us up to a whole new market," he said.
"We appreciate CNH Industrial giving us this opportunity and in seeing the value to this region of bringing two brands under the one business."
Read more:
A number of staff from SEQ Ag and Construction will continue to work with Stag Machinery Group and Ag Requirements.
Mr Brimblecombe reassured existing SEQ Ag and Construction customers the ownership transition would be a smooth one.
"It is very much business as usual for customers, and we look forward to working with them and introducing them to the outstanding support and service standards Stag Machinery Group and Ag Requirements are renowned for," he said.
New Holland Australia/New Zealand agriculture and construction general manager Bruce Healy said the approach and customer experience the teams at Stag and Ag Requirements brought to their customers was second to none.
"We congratulate Noel and Craig on their acquisition and look forward to working together with the teams at Gatton and Toowoomba on delivering best in class support for our customers," he said.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said he looked forward to seeing how the business would continue to evolve.
"Customers are the big winners here, benefitting from the knowledge and vast experience of the STAG, and Ag Requirements, teams as well as the additions to the product line-up," he said.
"This has always been an important region for us and I congratulate Noel and Craig for taking on this latest challenge and providing customers with new opportunities for increased efficiencies and productivity within their operations."
