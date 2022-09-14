Farm Online
Macquarie staying quiet after Cubbie Station storage dam breaks

By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
No Cubbie comment says Macquarie Bank

Despite intense local and national interest in the fate of many bales of cotton swamped after a dam wall collapsed on Cubbie Station, the giant property's owner, Macquarie Asset Management, has indicated it won't be commenting further about the incident.

