Farm Online
Home/Property

Farm and regional house prices to be included in real estate underquoting blitz

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
All states are trying to stamp out the hated real estate tactic of underquoting to try and entice buyers' interest.

Farm prices are expected be included in a government blitz on possible underquoting by rural real estate agents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.