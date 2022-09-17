Farm prices are expected be included in a government blitz on possible underquoting by rural real estate agents.
Underquoting is hated and illegal tactic used by some agents to build buyer interest in properties.
State laws prohibit property advertising from being deceptive
Underquoting happens when a property is advertised for a much lower price than the owner has agreed to sell for.
Making false or misleading representations about the sale of land and property is an offence under Australian consumer law but the individual states are all helping to police it given a large number of complaints.
The Victorian government has this week set up a taskforce to crack down on underquoting.
South Australia's Consumer and Business Services has been running a campaign to stamp out underquoting as well.
For frustrated buyers, the practice means they end up wasting their time checking out properties they can't afford.
The Victorian taskforce has already started work to ensure property prices are being fairly and honestly advertised.
This taskforce will boost monitoring of sales campaigns, collection and analysis of market intelligence such as complaints from the public and conduct targeted inspections to seize documents and data to ensure compliance with underquoting laws.
It is expected regional housing and farm sales will come under their microscope as well.
Last year inspectors made unannounced visits to 29 metropolitan and regional estate agents' offices to monitor their compliance with underquoting laws.
The taskforce is embedded in Consumer Affairs Victoria and will include existing and additional officers with a range of skills and experience - including inspectors, investigators, information analysts, and legal officers.
Since 2015, CAV has taken court action and accepted enforceable undertakings from 13 real estate agencies - with fines and court costs totalling more than $3 million.
You can report suspected instances of underquoting in South Australia here, Victorians are encouraged to report suspected instances of underquoting to CAV by filling out the form on consumer.vic.gov.au/underquoting.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
