Blue Hills sold under the hammer

THE 2844 hectare (7028 acre) Townsville property Blue Hills has sold under the hammer for $2.22 million to Wayne Prichard from Charters Towers.
The sale price is equal to about $781/ha ($316/acre), in line with pre-auction expectations.
Blue Hills was offered by brothers Ron and Lindsay Gordon and is estimated to carry 500 mixed cattle.
The auction in Townsville on Wednesday attracted six registered bidders following 14 inspections.
The property is located 25 minutes west of the Townsville CBD, and had been held by the Gordons since 1968, who are planning to retire.
Blue Hills's close proximity to the Townsville live export port is said to make the property an ideal location for a cattle depot.
Subdivision opportunities may be also possible given Forestry Road runs the full length of Blue Hills and the undeveloped Forno Road runs through the property.
Blue Hills is described as well watered with double frontage to Blue Water Creek, permanent water holes, and a year-round permanent water supply from Pine Creek.
There is also a bore license and permit to build a weir on Blue Water Creek.
There is also a camping area complete with toilets, showers, and a large camp kitchen perched on the banks of Blue Water Creek, which has been enjoyed by family and friends for decades.
Blue Hills's cattle yards are constructed from steel rails and mesh and include a calf crush, headbale and a loading ramp.
The boundary fencing is described as being in good condition, with the Clemant State Forest and Paluma National Park also providing natural borders for the property.
New internal fencing dividing the property into three larger paddocks and holding paddocks is currently under construction.
The marketing of Blue Hills was handled by Robert Murolo, Elders, Mackay.
