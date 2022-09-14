Farm Online
Blue Hills sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:15am
Townsville property Blue Hills has sold under the hammer at an Elders auction for $2.22 million.

THE 2844 hectare (7028 acre) Townsville property Blue Hills has sold under the hammer for $2.22 million to Wayne Prichard from Charters Towers.

