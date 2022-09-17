For farmers looking to maximise efficiencies, adding an extra seven metres to your seeding bar width and increasing your air cart capacity to more than 23,000 litres in four bins is a sure-fire way to do it.
It's an upgrade the team at Lemac Farm, Kooloonong, in Victoria's Mallee region, made ahead of this season.
The bar is likely to be extended another 3m in future to create a bona fide controlled traffic farming system on the property, aligning the bar with sprayer and header tracks.
Simon Craig and Lisa McQueen, together with Lisa's parents, Roger and Christine, and Farm Assistant Johan Timmermans, run the 7000-hectare property, growing wheat, barley, canola, chickpeas, lentils and lupins as their main enterprise over sandy loam and dune-swale soils.
They also graze 500 Merino ewes mated to Poll Dorset terminal sires plus trade lambs. The next generation in the family are keen helpers on the farm as well, with Simon and Lisa having three children, Matilda, 9, Alfie, 7, and Dorothy, 2.
The cropping program had been sown with two 17m John Deere 1810 bars hitched to John Deere and Flexi-Coil triple bin air carts, however they decided to replace one John Deere rig with a new 24m Morris C3 Contour drill and 23,000L Morris 9650, four-bin air cart for increased capacity and better seed placement.
The second John Deere and Flexi-Coil seeder has been retained to assist the timeliness of their large planting program and for its suitability in tighter areas and some smaller paddocks.
"We got a bigger tractor (462 kilowatt Versatile DeltaTrack), so we looked at the bigger bar to help get the crop in on time, and also using less labour,'' Mr Craig said.
"We will look to extend the bar to 90ft (27m). We just wanted to see that the tractor could pull the 80ft (24m) bar before moving to 90ft and a full CTF system.''
He said with the larger capacity air cart, they were now able to complete 200ha before refilling, whereas they could only complete 80ha before a refill with the John Deere cart.
"We had an extra bin tied-up with fertiliser with the old system. With the four bins on the Morris, this year we had seed in three. I didn't have to be there every three hours to fill up another seeder. It was amazing how much we could get done in the time, and the efficiencies,'' Mr Craig said.
"This season, with the cost of fertiliser and because we have good soil P history, we broadcasted single super upfront in February, used a low rate of MAP with the seed and broadcasted urea on the hills. We normally band some urea at 20 to 30 kilograms/ha.
"We also inter-row sow and this year, considering our fertiliser strategy, we went closer to the stubble row to maximise P use efficiency.''
Mr Craig said the John Deere rig was placing seed too deep in some of the sandier soils, delaying plant germination and vigour, and the Morris C3 Contour had achieved the consistent seed depth they were seeking.
"We certainly can't complain about the establishment. It's the best establishment we have had for some time, although we have also had ideal conditions," he said.
"On the sand hills, we would normally have some later germinations and, with the dry July, it would be held back, but it's looking very good.''
The C3 is set on 30cm (12-inch) row spacings, which Mr Craig said had proved effective for stubble retention and safe use of pre-emergent herbicide, also aided by a Rootboot paired-row system that placed seed in an 8cm ribbon band.
"The paired-row also assists better establishment on the sandy soils in particular, as well as weed competition,'' he said.
Mr Craig said they compared the Morris C3 Contour with some other bars and considered the C3 was more simple, robust and would have better wearability with its single tyne arrangement, as well as with the bushes.
The C3 incorporates an upgraded frame from the C2 Contour drill and uses the openers from the Morris Quantum air drill. The excellent trash flow ability has been adapted from the C2, maximising the lowest catch point on the opener and reclining the opener shank 12 degrees to create a more fluid flow of residue around the opener and shank.
"We investigated the Quantum and the trash flow is very good with the Quantum openers. The C3 is better than the C2, although we also had good conditions this year,'' he said.
"We are taking a bit more care with the bigger bar around corners, but we are happy with the strength of the frame.''
The C3 also features Morris Auto-Pack for automatic variable pressure packing to correctly close and pack furrows, and Auto-Lift for automatically lifting and lowering the openers at headlands, which will be taken full advantage of once paddock boundary maps are completed.
Mr Craig said while the Topcon X35 controller with the seeding system was complicated to look at, it was easy to operate once understood and backpacker staff were used on the rig this year without any concerns.
He said the use of end-of-row turning in the future to achieve perfect teardrop turns would prove to be another huge benefit for backpacker workers.
The Morris 9650 air cart's variable rate capability will be fully embraced soon too. Product rates already have been changed on-the-go during seeding without the use of variable rate maps, particularly between sandy hills and flatter areas.
Mr Craig said they opted for a tow-between cart to help maximise power, especially on the sand hills, and to avoid creating tracks over the seeded areas. Visibility to the C3 Contour also was uninhibited.
Using a conveyor with the cart rather than an auger was another bonus.
"It is a lot quieter and quicker to get product up into the bins. We do a lot of pulses like chickpeas and lentils and it will also help to prevent any cracking of seed,'' he said.
"The conveyor is not complicated. It's a lot safer and you are not having to physically lift an auger. The safety rails on the cart are also good.
"The whole seeding rig is an easy-to-operate and uncomplicated machine to maintain. We are hoping it is the way to go and, so far, it is looking that way.''
