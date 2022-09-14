EU anti-deforestation law could lock out Aussie beef exports

THERE are fears new European Union regulations around deforestation-free products will lock out many Australian beef producers from the European market.
The proposal, which is aimed at fighting climate change and global deforestation, would not ban commodities from specific countries, but would obligate companies to verify goods sold in the EU "have not been produced on deforested or degraded land anywhere in the world".
EU financial institutions would also be required to make sure they are not funding deforestation in other countries.
The European Parliament has voted in favour of the policy and is now ready to start negotiations on the final law with EU member states.
Trade Minister Don Farrell will meet with an EU trade delegation on Monday and it's understood the deforestation-free scheme will be discussed.
An analysis by the Australian Conservation Foundation found there was a real chance under the new EU rule, Australia would be deemed a high risk country for beef products.
"Australia would be the only developed economy likely to be classified as such," ACF nature campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said.
"Even producers that have stopped land clearing will be more heavily scrutinised."
Many within the agriculture industry feel deforestation methodologies are flawed, presenting an inaccurate and unflattering image of deforestation in Australia.
National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson said the industry was anxious to see how the proposal would be taken forward by EU member states.
"We don't yet have a complete picture of how these rules will be implemented in practice," Ms Simson said.
"We don't need well intentioned people on the other side of the world telling us how to care for our unique environment."
"While we all want to see an end to biodiversity loss, this can look very different in an Australian context where we're forced to manage introduced and invasive species to protect our environment."
Cattle Council chief executive John McGoverne said the Aussie beef industry was committed to protecting remnant forest that has a high biodiversity value, pointing to more than 7.6 million hectares - "an area larger than Ireland" - of cattle producing land set aside for conservation.
"According to the UN, Australia has had the second largest net gain in forest area between 2010 and 2020 among all OECD countries," Mr McGoverne said.
"The majority of clearing in Australia is the result of maintaining regrowth and not the clearing of primary forest."
"Recent losses of tree cover are largely the result of extensive bushfires in 2020 and are expected to recover over time."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
