A NEW benchmark has been set for top quality Central West NSW country with a 2590 hectares (6400 acres) aggregation at Trundle selling for $12.05 million at Nutrien Harcourts auction on Thursday.
Offered by brothers Pat and Mick Cronin, the four mostly arable properties making up the aggregation are located between 9km and 20km from Trundle, which is about 55km north west of Parkes.
The kurrajong and soft red box country aggregation were offered as four non-contiguous lots.
The overall sale result is equal to about $4653/ha ($1883/acre).
Woodview (589ha/1455 acres) made $3.4m, or $5772/ha ($2337/acre).
Brookfield (648ha/1601 acres) sold for $3.1m, or $4784/ha ($1936/acre).
Roseleigh (567ha/1402 acres) made $2.5m, or $4409/ha ($1783/acre).
Glengarrie (788ha/1947 acres) sold for $3.05m, or $3871/ha ($1567/acre).
Marketing agent Ainslie Toole, Nutrien Harcourts, Forbes, said the prices were were up to about 40 per cent better than comparable recent sales.
Pre-auction expectations had bidding expected to start about $1500/acre, based on recent sales in the area edging towards the $2000/acre mark, she said.
Woodview and Brookfield are adjoining arable blocks and were bought by a single buyer.
Glengarrie is predominantly open, cleared arable gently sloping country at the top of the watershed.
Roseleigh is a predominantly open, cleared property with a scattering of park-like kurrajongs
The country is also noted for its up to 5.4 tonnes/ha wheat crops in a district also well know for impressive canola crops.
The marketing of the Cronin brother's Trundle aggregation was handled by Ainslie Toole, Nutrien Harcourts.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.