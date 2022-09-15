A 404 hectare (998 acre) grazing block in the tightly held Nowley area north east of Burren Junction has sold for slightly pre-auction expectations for $2.22 million.
Offered by vendors Brian Anderson and Ernie Maxwell, the property was bought by Philip and Leigh Sevil from Rowena.
The record sale price is equal to about $5495/ha ($2224/acre)
Three of the five registered bidders were active at the Davidson Cameron and Co auction held in Narrabri on Thursday.
Offered for the first time in 50 years, the block consists of deep, black alluvial soils with a lighter, flood free ridge on the southern end.
The block is has a nominal carrying capacity of 100 breeders, with scope for further improvement and cropping.
The marketing of the Burren Junction property was handled by Joe Sevil, Davidson Cameron & Co.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.