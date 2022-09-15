Farm Online
Burren Junction grazing country sold for $2224/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:30am
A grazing block in the tightly held Nowley area north east of Burren Junction has sold at a Davidson Cameron & Co auction for $2224/acre.

A 404 hectare (998 acre) grazing block in the tightly held Nowley area north east of Burren Junction has sold for slightly pre-auction expectations for $2.22 million.

