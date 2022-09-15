Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Stripper harvester front benefits put the test by researchers

By Sandra Godwin
September 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University senior technical officer in herbicide resistance Dr John Broster is part of a team researching the differences between using a stripper front and a conventional draper front for harvesting cereal crops.

AUSTRALIAN grain growers are increasingly adopting stripper harvester fronts to preserve standing stubble post-harvest and conserve soil moisture between crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.