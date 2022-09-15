AUSTRALIAN grain growers are increasingly adopting stripper harvester fronts to preserve standing stubble post-harvest and conserve soil moisture between crops.
Advocates laud the Shelbourne Reynolds stripper front for a range of other benefits which include harvest speed and efficiency, less dust, and reduced wear and tear on machinery.
There's also anecdotal evidence suggesting they are particularly effective at harvesting lodged and fallen crops, because the fingers lift and remove the grain heads without collecting large volumes of leaf and stalk.
But a lack of hard data has researchers playing catch up and they're attempting to quantify the differences between using a stripper front and a conventional draper front for harvesting cereal crops.
In 2018, Charles Sturt University senior technical officer in herbicide resistance Dr John Broster and then-student Nathan Hatty kicked off a project to evaluate the two systems for weed seed capture and their effects on microclimate.
In the first trials, wheat stubble was cut at 60cm by a Shelbourne stripper front and 15cm by a D65 Macdon draper front.
They measured wind speed at 45cm, air temperature at 10cm, 35cm and 60cm above ground, and soil temperature at 2.5cm below the surface.
The instruments were removed to allow the site to be sown with vetch and then re-installed, along with extra temperature probes 10cm below the surface and on the surface below the layer of residue, and a soil moisture probe at 10cm depth.
Early results found wind speeds were up to 90 per cent lower and air temperatures were significantly lower over summer in the taller stubble left by the stripper front.
The reduction in temperature decreased to 50pc as the standing stubble collapsed and 20pc after it was knocked down by sowing.
Data collection, including wind speed at 10cm, has continued at two sites during the past three years.
"In some of the years we've found warmer temperatures within the canopy, but we don't think there's been any more evaporation because there's no movement of air," Dr Broster said.
"But we haven't been able to quantify any soil moisture differences because the first year it didn't rain at all and the last three years we've been basically under water."
Dr Broster said the radical differences between seasons - from extra dry to fields at full water holding capacity - also had made it impossible to measure any yield gains in subsequent crops.
With funding from the GRDC in the past two years and input from CSIRO, which is looking at computer modelling of data from the seven CSU sites over four years as well as those in a GRDC project, the project's focus is changing.
Dr Broster said they were still undertaking climatic measurements, but current student Emily Blyton was investigating impacts on crop phenology.
"Now we're looking at how the following crop develops after a cereal is harvested with the two different fronts," he said.
"We've got faba beans at both sites because it fits into the farmer's rotation.
"Our hypothesis is along the lines that utilising a stripper front in cereal crops will result in more available water for the winter crop.
"That's one of the reasons why farmers are doing it, so it's not really a hypothesis.
"We're playing catch up to the farmers and trying to prove or disprove what they think happens."
Dr Broster said conserving summer rainfall would be particularly useful for grain producers in the northern growing region who grew winter cereals and fallowed paddocks over summer.
"If you're going from wheat to wheat or wheat to another winter crop with a summer fallow," he said.
"That's when you're potentially going to get your major benefit, especially in the north over that summer fallow period because the sowing process knocks a lot of that stubble down. There's potentially impacts on weeds because there's difference in shading and stubble residue is going to last longer because it hasn't gone through a harvester."
Peter Bach, of Kurilda Ag at Bongeen, on the western Darling Downs, grows mostly winter barley crops and summer crops of sorghum and mungbeans.
The farm is operated on controlled traffic and has been no-till for 20 years or more and Mr Bach bought a Shelbourne stripper front in 2016 after seeing one in operation in the NSW Riverina.
"This is going to be our sixth harvest with it," he said.
"We got it mainly for stubble retention, groundcover, just trying to push no till to the limit.
"Efficiency is obviously a benefit, but what I worked on is if I could increase yield of the next crop after the barley stubble, that was going to pay for the stripper front.
"It was a bit of a risk, and we went at it. I'm not complaining - leading into the drought it definitely helped, and our mungbean yields have increased."
Without that tall barley stubble, they would not have been able to keep growing crops over two years of minimal rainfall, Mr Bach said.
