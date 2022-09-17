FIBRE quality is a major determinant of price for cotton growers, and even minor imperfections can cause significant downgrades for an entire bale.
A new University of Sydney research project aims to find a way to prevent or circumvent some of that variability and may even lay the groundwork for selective harvesting of cotton in the future.
Fortunately, researcher Mikaela Tilse doesn't have to start from scratch - cotton growers and gins have accumulated mountains of data in recent decades.
Much of it has been used only for making one-off decisions for a single purpose at a single point in time, but Ms Tilse said combining that data and mapping the quality variations would lead to better understanding of how plants responded to limitations and changes over both time and space.
Modules are already marked with radio-frequency identification tags that combine location and other information that is sent to the gin, which uses bar codes to record quality information.
"We know where in the field the modules are logged," Ms Tilse said.
"And we can map the module strips in the field, which looks like floorboards.
"As one module is comprised of several bales, I then average the bale data to get one value for each module.
"I am then planning to use additional soil, environmental, and remote sensing data to downscale this and improve the resolution."
As well as using historic data, Ms Tilse is collecting information from rainfed cotton crops at the university's farms L'lara at Narrabri and Nowley at Spring Ridge.
"I'm still waiting on this season's data because of the late harvest," she said.
"Preliminary analysis shows correlations are not particularly strong, but I expect to see patterns through time and there may be points in the season that stand out more than others."
Cotton Research and Development Corporation R&D manager Merry Conaty said cotton quality had been a major area of research in Australia for 30 years or more.
"You have a genetic potential for fibre quality, but then how the crop is managed, how much stress it's under, the way it's treated and the way it grows, is what allows it to either realise the genetic potential or not," she said.
"Australian cotton's the highest quality in the world, because we have almost the perfect growing environment."
Stressors affecting cotton quality include the weather - heat shock over 32 degrees, cold shock under 12 degrees, too many cloudy days - soil constraints and inadequate nutrition at crucial times, such as fibre initiation.
Dr Conaty, who manages the CRDC's data program, said cotton growers were already measuring a range of factors to help them improve and be more responsive in their management of crops.
Cotton growers historically have been keen adopters of on-farm technology and use a lot of data to make decisions.
"They'll have maps showing areas of lower yielding cotton," she said.
"These are areas which might have undergone some stress from some soil constraint, or perhaps where it gets more waterlogged or a patch which had a lower nitrogen content in the soil. So they'll have these maps which show how variable the field is for a whole lot of agronomic characteristics."
Ms Tilse's research involves pulling all those data points together to see if it's possible to predict what fibre quality will be in different areas of the field.
Dr Conaty said it wasn't possible to eliminate all stress on the crop during the growing season, "as much as we would like to".
"We can't control everything," she said.
"So what we need to do and what Mikaela is trying to do with her research is say, 'Can we use all this data that we're collecting to produce a predictive model of where these areas of lower quality are going to be?'
"And instead of mixing them in with our really high quality cotton, which is in demand and you'll get a premium for, can we segregate the picking of that so we eliminate the discounts across the whole field, we can just have some picked areas where we know there'll be a discount."
This would also have benefits for the gins, which are high throughput and can process a bale of cotton in less than a minute.
Cotton Research and Development Corporation general manager of R&D Allan Williams said some adjustments could be made to cotton in the gin, "but you can't improve bad quality".
"The more even the cotton going into the gin, the easier it is for the gin to then manage its settings so they're doing the best job they can - given the starting quality - to make sure that the quality coming out the other end of the gin is as good as can be," he said.
