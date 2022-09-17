Almost a thousand acres of prime grazing country are up for sale across three lots near Portland.
The Seymour Park Aggregation at Heywood offers reliable high rainfall across its combined 399 hectares.
The showcase property has been running a successful beef and prime lamb operation.
The aggregation will be offered in an online auction on October 13 by A1 Real Estate Solutions.
The three lots are four kilometres from Heywood and 29km from Portland.
All lots have an excellent fertiliser history.
Freds is Lot One (163ha, 404ac).
Freds has 16 well fenced paddocks with electric and extensive laneway systems.
It also has a six-bay machinery/hay shed, undercover steel and timber cattle yards, crush, loading ramp and two stand raised board shearing shed
There are water troughs to all paddocks, 12 dams, two permanent springs and four 22,500L water tanks.
Wheelers Hill (127ha, 313ac) incorporates 16 well fenced paddocks with solar electric unit, five 22,500L water tanks, two dams, town water, four windmills, water troughs and spectacular views.
Gowan Brae (109ha, 268ac) has eight well fenced paddocks with electric and laneway system, a 22,500L water tank, six dams, steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp.
It also has a new bore with solar pump.
For more information on Seymour Park contact Michael Goldby on 0409 527029.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
