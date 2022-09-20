Farm Online
AWEX and AWI combine, creating single clip electronic specification platform

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
September 20 2022 - 5:00am
AWEX chief executive officer Mark Grave said it was important that the two not-for-profit companies worked together for the benefit of the wool industry whilst at the same time removing duplication.

A collaboration between Australia's two leading wool industry service providers will supply a long awaited single electronic specification platform for wool classers.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

