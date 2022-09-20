A collaboration between Australia's two leading wool industry service providers will supply a long awaited single electronic specification platform for wool classers.
Last week, Australian Wool Exchange and Australian Wool Innovation announced they would be uniting to provide woolgrowers and industry with a single clip specification.
Designed to fast-track key industry initiatives, it is scheduled to be in motion by the end of 2022.
And industry have welcomed the united front, saying it ensures efficiencies and signals an end to duplication and wastage of grower funds.
AWI's somewhat controversial digital platform WoolQ and AWEX's extensively used WoolClip will soon become one, providing a pathway for wool production data to be collected on-farm, stored and analysed.
AWEX chief executive officer Mark Grave said it was important that the two not-for profit companies worked together for the benefit of the wool industry whilst removing duplication.
"We are building off the strengths and levels of expertise from both companies," Mr Grave said.
"WoolClip already has the capability to work with classers and has a very strong connection and affinity with woolgrowers, as well as their link with traceability and through the RFID.
"So by utilising that, the grower is then able to share their data with WoolQ, which will provide performance benchmarking and analytical tools that feeds into their extensive network, not only here in Australia, but also overseas."
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall welcomed the agreement between AWI and AWEX to share a single electronic specification.
"AWI and AWEX, as service providers who are both funded by growers, must collaborate on these types of activities to ensure industry efficiencies and end duplication and wastage of grower funds," Ms Hall said.
"Over the years WoolProducers has written to both organisations urging better collaboration between the two.
"A recommendation from the independent report into wool traceability commissioned by WoolProducers, suggested that paper specifications should be phased out within five years to assist with better traceability along the wool supply chain.
"Hopefully by having one e-Speci this will drive uptake."
"Both AWEX and AWI, along with other relevant industry bodies, were part of the WoolProducers Wool Traceability Steering Committee to oversee the implementation of the recommendations and have been working together constructively to work towards this."
Ms Hall said WoolProducers had been very vocal over the significant amount of grower dollars that had been spent on developing WoolQ and were yet to see any return on investment to the wider industry.
ALSO READ:
WoolClip will be used in its current capacity to capture data when wool is being harvested.
This is, who owns the sheep, what mobs they have, individual bales, or where applicable, QR codes for unique bale ID.
That information is then transferred into data and also into PDF form - a printout of the specification can go to the buyer, broker, warehouse - to whomever the grower wants to send that information to.
At the same time, the grower might want to share their data with WoolQ. With the click of the appropriate button, they will have interaction with WoolQ and the analytical services that it offers.
AWI chief executive officer John Roberts said there were huge benefits from a single industry wide electronic specification, and it was essential in achieving a full traceability solution for wool.
"Traceability will enable the Australian Wool industry to better address the threats associated with a biosecurity incursion like foot and mouth disease, as well as allowing wool growers to leverage the commercial opportunities that exist around provenance," Mr Roberts said.
Mr Grave said traceability is critical to wool's future as well as improving the industry's trade resilience.
"In critical events, such as an FMD incursion, speed is really important, you want to get on top of things very quickly," Mr Grave said.
"The impacts can be severe and they will be immediate,
"We have seen in South Africa the impact trade sanctions can have if there is a concern about biosecurity or disease.
"We are a big country, we want to make sure that we are on top of a multi-billion dollar industry because when they slam the brakes on, if that ever happens, it will be immediate and it will be hard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.