CENTRAL Tablelands property Aloma and Shamrock Hill is on the market after 160 years of ownership by the Dwyer family.
Located near Hobbys Yards about 23km south of Blayney, 50km south east of Bathurst, and 63km south east of Orange, the tightly held region is well known for its reliable rainfall and quality grazing country.
The property is positioned at between 950 and 1050 metres above sea level, and has an 850mm (34 inch) average annual rainfall.
The undulating 701 hectares (1732 acres) of basalt country is divided into 86 paddocks with laneways.
The temperate climate delivers cool winters and mild summers, ideal for pasture growth and cropping.
Pastures are a mixture of highly productive phalaris, cocksfoot and rye grasses with white and red clovers as well as native species. Some 60 tonnes of single super has been applied each year.
The district is generally rated at carrying four dry sheep equivalents-plus an acre.
The property is situated 3km west of the headwaters of the Coombing Creek and features an abundance of water, including 62 dams. One centrally located spring fed dam services six other dams through a poly pipeline at about 4300 litres/hour.
The property also has two bores on mains power.
There are two sets of timber sheep yards with four smaller facilities used for lamb marking, as well as two sets of cattle yards.
Aloma and Shamrock Hill also has two, two-stand shearing sheds, two steel frame machinery sheds, three hay sheds, and 10 timber frame machinery sheds.
The main four bedroom, two bathroom brick home has underfloor heating and a double bay garage. There is also a four bedroom guest house with a spacious living room.
Aloma covers 398ha (985 acres), while Shamrock Hill is 302ha (747 acres).
Aloma and Shamrock Hill will be auctioned by Ray White Emma Mooney in Bathurst on October 21.
Contact Stewart Murphy, 0427 363 118, Sam Darcy, 0401 612 996, or Hugh Gooding, 0439 000 639, Ray White Emma Mooney.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.