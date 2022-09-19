Farm Online
MLA, Dairy Australia join to set up dairy beef extension training program

By Andrew Miller
September 19 2022 - 8:00am
AgSTAR Projects managing director Maria Thompson has told the conference there is an opportunity to improve the breeding, the feeding and the management of any marketing of the calves destined for dairy beef pathways. Photo supplied by the University of New England.

Australia's dairy and red meat peak bodies have joined to develop a new five-year extension and adoption program for the dairy beef sector.

