STUNNING South Coast lifestyle property Windmill Cottage has sold following an expression of interest campaign.
Located at Narooma, the 6.5ha (16 acre) property was offered by Webster Nolan Real Estate with a marketing price guide of $6m-$6.5m. The actual sale price has not been disclosed.
The property features a magnificent five bedroom pavilion-style residence with panoramic views of Wagonga Inlet.
The residence is set in an elevated landscaped garden with manicured lawns, an enclosed vegetable garden, orchard and chook yard.
The property has a 500m water frontage with direct ocean access.
There is also a boat shed, jetty and a slipway.
Marketing was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.