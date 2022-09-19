Farm Online
Home/Property

South Coast's stunning Windmill Cottage sold

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Stunning South Coast property Windmill Cottage has sold following an expression of interest campaign.

STUNNING South Coast lifestyle property Windmill Cottage has sold following an expression of interest campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.