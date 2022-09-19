Baratria is described as being 60,000ha of Mitchell/Flinders grass open downs country, with 8200ha of semi-open sweet pebbly boree, leopardwood, gidgee country, 2500ha of gidgee timbered broken gully country; 2050ha of heavy gidgee timbered areas and 500ha of range or escarpment country. There is also about 8500ha of heavily grassed channels and sweet light carrying claypans along about 116km of channels.

