Massey Ferguson releases MF 5S series in Australia and New Zealand

Updated September 20 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
All models in Massey Ferguson's MF 5S series can be supplied loader ready.

Massey Ferguson's loader tractor offering has received an overhaul with the launch of the manufacturer's new MF 5S series.

