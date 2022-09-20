Massey Ferguson's loader tractor offering has received an overhaul with the launch of the manufacturer's new MF 5S series.
The tractors have increased visibility in the cab, a narrow steep-nosed bonnet design, greater payload and higher linkage capacity.
There are five models in the line-up ranging from 70 kilowatts to 108kw (105 horsepower to 145hp), which feature Agco's Power 4.4 litre, four-cylinder engine.
They come with the choice of a Dyna-4 or Dyna-6 transmission with standard brake-to-neutral functions and Speedmatching or AutoDrive automatic changing options.
Rear linkage lift capacity has been increased to 5700kg across the range and up to 6000kg in some specific circumstances.
The new, stronger front linkage capacity has been increased from 2500kg to 3000kg. Coupled with a higher, 9500kg gross vehicle weight, this allows the tractors to safely handle wider implements to improve workrates.
All models can be supplied loader ready and boast a four-metre turning radius.
Massey Ferguson HHP and specialty tractors ANZ marketing product manager Raph Hymus said this class leading tractor range had been appreciated in the Australian and New Zealand markets for decades.
Mr Hymus said the true multi-purpose tractors offered the right choice of power and specifications to suit all applications.
"The new MF 5S makes the best better. Exceptional visibility and special features make them the ultimate loader tractors," he said.
"Building on the success of the MF 5700 S series, these modern tractors deliver straightforward operation and enhanced features with low ownership costs.
"The MF 5S blends together the compact dimensions required by livestock and mixed farmers with the performance and power needed for arable work."
All five MF 5S series tractors are available with the choice of Essential and Efficient specifications.
These packages include a variety of performance and comfort enhancing features to suit a range of applications.
Typical equipment variations include hydraulic pump output, spool valve control, AutoDrive, joystick controls and cab suspension.
Efficient specifications include two electric and two mechanical spools at the rear, standard air-con and an air-suspended seat and the Datatronic 5 terminal becomes an option.
Essential models switch to using a T-lever gear control in place of the Multipad, with the hydraulic joystick an option and AutoDrive replaced by Speedmatching on the Dyna-4 transmission. It has a 58 litre/minute hydraulic pump and two rear mechanical spool valves - up to four as an option.
Read more:
Easy to use precision farming features, including MF Connect telemetry, MF Guide auto-steering, MF Section Control and MF Rate Control are available to help farmers improve their output and efficiency.
MF Connect telemetry allows users to monitor their entire machinery fleet, show the machines' current positions, routes travelled as well as a range of operating information.
Datatronic 5 offers intuitive operation and is standard on Exclusive models and an option on others. This ISOBUS compatible touch-screen operator information station monitors all the tractor functions and controls any ISOBUS compliant implement.
All the elements in the MF Technologies/Smart Farming Suite run through Datatronic 5. These include MF Guide automatic steering, as well as MF Section Control and MF Rate Control, which can now handle up to 36 sections and five products.
Datatronic 5 is pre-installed with MF TaskDoc software to create field records, as applied maps, log fuel use, make job reports as well as keep an accurate account of all inputs to every hectare.
Further easing operations is MF TaskDoc Pro that enables this data to be transferred, via Agrirouter, to the user's farm management software or Next Machinery Management. Alternatively these functions can also be controlled on an optional Fieldstar 5 touch-screen terminal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.