Datamars Livestock acquires NZ-based Prattley

September 20 2022 - 1:00am
Livestock handling equipment company Prattley Industries Ltd now has new owners.

ANIMAL management solutions company Datamars has acquired New Zealand-based livestock handling equipment company, Prattley Industries Ltd, as part of its livestock business to offer producers end-to-end animal management equipment and technology packages.

