Massey Ferguson MF 6S series offers comfort, control and connectivity

September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Massey Ferguson's MF 6S series tractors offer a best in-class power-to-weight ratio.

Five new compact, versatile tractors have entered the Australian and New Zealand market with the release of Massey Ferguson's MF 6S series.

